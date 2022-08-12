Good rain chances continue but drier weather in sight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical moisture lifting inland from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to another day of fairly widespread showers and t-storms. Rain chances will run 70% to 80% today, with highs again being held down in the upper 80s by the cloud cover and rainfall.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 12 (WAFB)

We’re keeping an eye on weak low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico, but even if that low attempts to develop, it should drift toward Texas over the next couple of days. The threat for heavy rain is a bit lower today, with areas mostly south and east of Baton Rouge highlighted under a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding.

One reason to keep an eye on that low pressure area is that if it were to get better organized, it might actually help to draw some drier air into our region a little sooner than expected.

But for now, we’ll keep rain chances at 50% on Saturday, with highs topping out near 90 degrees. I’m a little surprised that the National Hurricane Center is highlighting this feature for potential development, but that could change in subsequent outlooks later today.

We’re more confident in drier air arriving from the north by Sunday, which should result in a noticeable decrease in rain chances from Sunday into early next week. Rain chances should run about 30% through Tuesday, with less rain and more sun allowing highs to rebound into the low 90s.

The extended forecast points toward the potential for rain chances to increase again during the second half of the week. Some of that would likely be tied to a weak cold front approaching from the north. Increased cloud cover and rain chances could result in another stretch of below-normal temperatures, with highs forecast in the upper 80s during the latter part of the week.

