Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it.

Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.

You will also get the chance to complete your expungement without an attorney, organizers say.

The event will be held at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center located at 3535 Riley Street.

