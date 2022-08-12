Facebook
Fisk University lands first-ever HBCU women’s gymnastics team

Fisk University is blazing a brand new trail in the world of gymnastics.
Fisk University is blazing a brand new trail in the world of gymnastics.(Sports Illustrated)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - Fisk University, located in Nashville, Tenn., has become the first HBCU to launch and host an intercollegiate women’s gymnastics team, according to Sports Illustrated.

The first-ever season will kick off in January 2023.

School administrators stated they made the decision to roll out the gymnastics program after “the growing interest among student-athletes for an elite HBCU experience.”

The team is reportedly training at the Nashville Gymnastics Training Center.

The team will perform as an independent at meets across the country under the NAIA. Derrin Moore of Brown Girls Do Gymnastics advised the university on establishing the program. She was a former gymnast who wanted to see more women of color represented in HBCUs’ gymnastics.

Before the announcement of Fisk University’s new program, no HBCU had a current men’s and women’s gymnastics program.

Earlier this week, a TikTok was posted touting members of the team during their first practice.

As of Friday, the video had raked up over 200,000 likes, 6,000 comments and 4,000 shares.

A private donor sponsored the brand new program, according to reports.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Fisk University is a highly ranked historically black university and is the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville.

Click here for more information about Fisk University.

