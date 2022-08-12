Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO warns public about getting robbed while pumping gas

According to law enforcement, this type of vehicle burglary is referred to as “sliders.”
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas.

The announcement comes as deputies continue to investigate a vehicle burglary that occurred while the victim was getting gas.

According to law enforcement, this type of vehicle burglary is referred to as “sliders.”

The burglary involves a vehicle pulling up next to your vehicle on the opposite side.

Someone from the other vehicle opens your door and snatches purses, wallets, cell phones and sometimes your car.

The Sheriff’s Office says an unknown driver of another vehicle distracted the victim in the most recent case.

Deputies report “sliders” prey on unsuspecting citizens and unlocked cars at gas stations.

Authorities advise it’s best to lock your doors and close your windows.

If you have been the victim of a burglary, or witnessed suspicious activity, call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

EBRSO warns public about getting robbed while pumping gas
EBRSO warns public about getting robbed while pumping gas
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 12
Good rain chances continue but drier weather in sight
Meteorologist Jared Silverman breaks down the best times to see the Perseids Meteor Shower on...
Best times to see Perseids Meteor Shower
You will also get the chance to complete your expungement without an attorney, organizers say.
Free expungement event happening in BR