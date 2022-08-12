EBRSO warns public about getting robbed while pumping gas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas.

The announcement comes as deputies continue to investigate a vehicle burglary that occurred while the victim was getting gas.

According to law enforcement, this type of vehicle burglary is referred to as “sliders.”

The burglary involves a vehicle pulling up next to your vehicle on the opposite side.

Someone from the other vehicle opens your door and snatches purses, wallets, cell phones and sometimes your car.

The Sheriff’s Office says an unknown driver of another vehicle distracted the victim in the most recent case.

Deputies report “sliders” prey on unsuspecting citizens and unlocked cars at gas stations.

Authorities advise it’s best to lock your doors and close your windows.

If you have been the victim of a burglary, or witnessed suspicious activity, call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000.

