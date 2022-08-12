EBRPSS announces Wedgewood Elementary students will transition to remote learning Friday due to COVID-19

Yesterday morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases at Wedgewood Elementary. The staff immediately began implementing contact tracing protocols provided by health officials, and staff and students who have come into close contact with the impacted individual(s) were being notified.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district has made the difficult decision to transition the students at Wedgewood Elementary to remote learning effective today, August 12, 2022. The students not identified as close contacts will return to in-person learning on Monday, August 15, 2022.

During this period of remote learning, the impacted classrooms will be closed for deep cleaning and students will receive instruction through Google Classroom. The district will continue to consult with our Health Advisors, the Louisiana Department of Health, and other local officials for additional guidance. Our thoughts are with the impacted students, staff, and their families.

We understand the challenge that this may pose for some of our families, we appreciate your understanding, compassion and support as our community continues to respond to this pandemic.

Additional information on the district’s COVID-19 guidelines can be found on our website.