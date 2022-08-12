Facebook
EBRPSS announces Wedgewood Elementary students will transition to remote learning Friday due to COVID-19

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced students at Wedgewood Elementary will transition to remote learning on Friday, Aug. 12 after several positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the school.

Education leaders report students that have not been identified as close contacts will return to in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 15

Read the full statement provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System:

For more information on the district’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit them online here.

Click here to report a typo.

