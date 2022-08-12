Deadly crash closes I-12 onramp from Jefferson Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a crash on an I-12 East onramp on Friday, Aug. 12, according to emergency responders.

It happened on the I-12 East onramp from Jefferson Highway a little before noon.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the ramp is closed due to the crash.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

