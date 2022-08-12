Facebook
Crews respond to vacant house fire on N. 32nd Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire early Friday morning.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed the home was located in the 1000 block of N. 32nd St., not far from N. Acadian Thruway.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control just before 6 a.m., officials say.

No injuries were reported.

