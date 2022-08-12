Crews respond to vacant house fire on N. 32nd Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire early Friday morning.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed the home was located in the 1000 block of N. 32nd St., not far from N. Acadian Thruway.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control just before 6 a.m., officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.