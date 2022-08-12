Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BR animal shelter hosting emergency adoption event

Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets.
By Michael Simoneaux and Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets.

The shelter announced there will be an emergency adoption event beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will last until Aug. 18.

Last month, the shelter had a big adoption event, waiving fees in hopes of getting more rescues into secure homes. Volunteers tell WAFB they had over 100 adoptions. However, there are many animals that need to find a home.

The shelter on Gourrier Avenue is currently at critical capacity with about 700 animals in its care as of Sunday, Aug. 7.

“So while we are doing great with adoptions, we are still getting in animals quicker than we can get out the door,” explains Emily Lemoine who is with the CAA.

There are several ways to foster a pet from Companion Animal Alliance. The shelter says some animals need fostering for only about a week to recover from a medical treatment. Other pets are looking for a place to call home until a permanent family is found.

“So we are always looking for volunteers, as well as fosters,” adds Lemoine. “Fosters are equally important you know and for people who aren’t ready to take a pet into their home, you know volunteering is always a great option.”

For more details on fostering a pet from Companion Animal Alliance, click here.

If fostering is an issue, people are more than welcome to participate in Companion’s dog program. Folks can take a dog to the park to play and walk for the day. It allows the dog to get out of the shelter to enjoy normal and social activities.

The shelter also encourages families to consider adopting a pet. The shelter has professional adoption counselors available to help pair a pet with the perfect forever home. Anyone interested in adopting a new family member will need to pay a fee.

Click here for more details on pet adoptions at Companion Animal Alliance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

You will also get the chance to complete your expungement without an attorney, organizers say.
Free expungement event happening in BR
Weekend Events for August 12th -14th
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo (Source: WAFB)
Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon
Back to school
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area