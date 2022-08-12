BR animal shelter hosting emergency adoption event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets.

The shelter announced there will be an emergency adoption event beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will last until Aug. 18.

Last month, the shelter had a big adoption event, waiving fees in hopes of getting more rescues into secure homes. Volunteers tell WAFB they had over 100 adoptions. However, there are many animals that need to find a home.

The shelter on Gourrier Avenue is currently at critical capacity with about 700 animals in its care as of Sunday, Aug. 7.

“So while we are doing great with adoptions, we are still getting in animals quicker than we can get out the door,” explains Emily Lemoine who is with the CAA.

There are several ways to foster a pet from Companion Animal Alliance. The shelter says some animals need fostering for only about a week to recover from a medical treatment. Other pets are looking for a place to call home until a permanent family is found.

“So we are always looking for volunteers, as well as fosters,” adds Lemoine. “Fosters are equally important you know and for people who aren’t ready to take a pet into their home, you know volunteering is always a great option.”

For more details on fostering a pet from Companion Animal Alliance, click here.

If fostering is an issue, people are more than welcome to participate in Companion’s dog program. Folks can take a dog to the park to play and walk for the day. It allows the dog to get out of the shelter to enjoy normal and social activities.

The shelter also encourages families to consider adopting a pet. The shelter has professional adoption counselors available to help pair a pet with the perfect forever home. Anyone interested in adopting a new family member will need to pay a fee.

Click here for more details on pet adoptions at Companion Animal Alliance.

