Bluebonnet Dental Care to host free dentistry day on Sep. 10

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Baton Rouge community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Bluebonnet Dental Care on Saturday, Sep. 10.

The free service is apart of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.

During Free Dentistry Day, professional cleanings and extractions will be provided to patients at 4451 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite A.

Insurance is not required to receive treatment and patients will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, please call (225) 767-2273 or visit https://FreeDentistryDay.org.

