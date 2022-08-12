3 LSU football players graduate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU reported three football players - defensive end Ali Gaye, wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, and tight end Nick Storz - earned college degrees on Friday, Aug. 12.
Gaye and Jenkins both graduated with degrees in interdisciplinary studies. Storz earned his Master’s in Business Administration.
Gaye, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020, is a two-year starter for the Tigers. He has 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks so far.
Jenkins has 62 catches for 966 yards and eight touchdowns as a Tiger. He caught the game-winning touchdown in LSU’s win over Texas A&M. He also had three touchdown catches in LSU’s win over Florida in 2021.
Storz, who previously graduated with a degree in finance, has appeared in 10 games with one start as a member of the football team. He originally showed up on campus as a baseball player but then transitioned to football.
