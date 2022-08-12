3 LSU football players graduate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU reported three football players - defensive end Ali Gaye, wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, and tight end Nick Storz - earned college degrees on Friday, Aug. 12.

Gaye and Jenkins both graduated with degrees in interdisciplinary studies. Storz earned his Master’s in Business Administration.

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye (11) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Gaye, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020, is a two-year starter for the Tigers. He has 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks so far.

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Jenkins has 62 catches for 966 yards and eight touchdowns as a Tiger. He caught the game-winning touchdown in LSU’s win over Texas A&M. He also had three touchdown catches in LSU’s win over Florida in 2021.

LSU tight end Nick Storz (48) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Storz, who previously graduated with a degree in finance, has appeared in 10 games with one start as a member of the football team. He originally showed up on campus as a baseball player but then transitioned to football.

