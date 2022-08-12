2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Christian

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp is hitting its final stretch of schools with a visit with the Lions of Ascension Christian on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Head coach Josh Puryear was away from the team for roughly three months until just recently because he is in the reserve with the Coast Guard and was participating in training in Charleston, SC.

Now, he and the Lions are ready for the 2022 season and eager to put last year’s 2-8 disappointment behind them.

Ascension Christian changed its offense in the middle of the 2020 season and it took a little while for it to stick.

But now, the Lions seem very confident in the triple option.

