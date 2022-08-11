Woodlawn 4-star QB Rickie Collins commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After de-committing from Purdue, Woodlawn four-star quarterback Rickie Collins has decided to stay at home and play for LSU.

“It showed that they really wanted me,” said Collins. “No other school did that.”

He is ranked the No. 12 player in Louisiana and the No. 13 quarterback in the US by 247Sports Composite.

