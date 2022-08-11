Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woodlawn 4-star QB Rickie Collins commits to LSU

Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins (1)
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After de-committing from Purdue, Woodlawn four-star quarterback Rickie Collins has decided to stay at home and play for LSU.

“It showed that they really wanted me,” said Collins. “No other school did that.”

He is ranked the No. 12 player in Louisiana and the No. 13 quarterback in the US by 247Sports Composite.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

LSU WR Malik Nabers looks to pick up where he left off last season
LSU DE BJ Ojulari ready to wear No. 18
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers looks to pick up where he left off last season
LSU Wide Receiver
LSU WR Malik Nabers (Full Interview)