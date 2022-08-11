WANTED: LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges.

Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.

If you have information on the location of the fugitive contact,

Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867) or submit a anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com

