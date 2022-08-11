Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WANTED: LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

LPSO Fugitive
LPSO Fugitive(LPSO)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges.

Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.

If you have information on the location of the fugitive contact,

Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867) or submit a anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, and Iberville parishes included in advisory.
Flash Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge parishes
Detectives with BRPD are attempting to identify suspects involved in an alleged early morning...
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle and several debit cards were...
Deputies search for suspect in alleged burglary at College Drive Walmart
Baton Rouge Police Department
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say