Stormy pattern continues with locally heavy rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No significant changes are expected in our weather today, with widespread showers and t-storms again in the forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 11 (WAFB)

Rains will start out mostly along the coast early, but will become scattered inland by late morning, and widespread by the afternoon hours.

Highs today should be held down into the upper 80s in most areas thanks to significant cloud cover and elevated rain chances. Locally heavy rain continues to be a concern, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for today, although I think the risk is similar to Wednesday when we had a Level 2/4 posted.

The features impacting our weather will change slightly on Friday, but the end result will be the same – more rain. A weak cold front approaching from the north should continue to aid widespread shower and t-storm development. Clouds and rains should also result in another day of highs in the upper 80s. The heavy rain threat continues, with WPC posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding.

Rain chances will slowly diminish into the weekend, but Saturday at least still looks to be a fairly active day, with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms. Rain chances diminish to around 40% on Sunday, with highs near or slightly above 90 degrees on both days. WPC maintains a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding for most of our area on Saturday.

Rain totals over the next 5 days are forecast to generally range from about 1″ to 3″, but locally higher amounts will continue to be likely.

The early part of next week should briefly be somewhat quieter, but a developing trough over the eastern half of the country could result in another stretch of good rain chances during the second half of the week. With our area positioned on the eastern flank of a high pressure dome, a few strong storms may also be in the mix, but we’ll monitor that potential as it gets closer.

In the tropics, the window for potential development appears to be closing with the tropical wave we’ve been tracking in the Atlantic for several days. Development odds are down to 10% as of the 1 a.m. Thursday outlook from the National Hurricane Center. Closer to home, some of our guidance indicates that weak low pressure could develop in the northwestern Gulf over the next couple of days, but the threat right now appears low and any potential low would likely drift westward toward Texas.

