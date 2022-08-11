Facebook
Still no separation at QB yet, LSU head coach Brian Kelly says

Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan talks to Myles Brennan (15), Garrett Nussmeier (13), and Jayden Daniels (5).(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although Jayden Daniels seemed to take a majority of the first team reps on Thursday, Aug. 11, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said there isn’t any separation at quarterback yet.

Garrett Nussmeier was seen throwing but didn’t participate in the scrimmage. Kelly said the sophomore quarterback has a minor ankle injury. He added if Nussmeier had been healthy, he would have also gotten lots of reps with the first team.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly answered questions from sports journalists after practice on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Kelly also said the cornerback position, which was once an area of concern, now has great depth.

Jacques Doucet will have a full report on 9News at 6.

