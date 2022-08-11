Still no separation at QB yet, LSU head coach Brian Kelly says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although Jayden Daniels seemed to take a majority of the first team reps on Thursday, Aug. 11, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said there isn’t any separation at quarterback yet.

Garrett Nussmeier was seen throwing but didn’t participate in the scrimmage. Kelly said the sophomore quarterback has a minor ankle injury. He added if Nussmeier had been healthy, he would have also gotten lots of reps with the first team.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly answered questions from sports journalists after practice on Thursday, Aug. 11.

#LSU sophomore wide receiver and former Walker High School star Brian Thomas Jr. beats the defense for a long touchdown strike from Myles Brennan during @LSUfootball practice Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/pc4SwtyDaZ — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 11, 2022

"I like it Emery!"@LSUfootball true freshman offensive lineman and former Catholic High star Emery Jones strongly making his presence felt in the trenches Thursday morning. #LSU pic.twitter.com/jxdqUHopUL — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 11, 2022

Kelly also said the cornerback position, which was once an area of concern, now has great depth.

