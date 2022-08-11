Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Social Media Impacts: Age Matters

Social media apps on smartphone
Social media apps on smartphone(WAFB)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - For years, we’ve heard the debates about social media and teens. The good, the bad, and the ugly. From photo-sharing sites that helped kids feel connected during the pandemic to posts that made kids feel bullied, or body shamed. Now, researchers say the impact of social media may change throughout adolescence.

According to a survey from Common Sense Media, kids spend between five to seven hours a day swiping right, posting, and tweeting. Many becoming addicted to it.

In fact, scientists have studied the brains of teens on social media and noted that the rewards center of the brain lights up.

“That brain region became more active when teens saw that other kids’ photos had a lot of likes and particularly when they saw that they got a lot of likes on their own photos,” says Lauren Sherman, a Cognitive Neuroscientist.

Now, researchers in the United Kingdom say a teen’s age and gender may also play a part. In their study, girls were negatively influenced starting at age 11. For boys, the drawbacks began around age 14. The study showed social media negatively affected both boys and girls by age 19.

The researchers think developmental changes during puberty could influence how social media makes younger teens feel. Older teens may face life changes, like moving out on their own or starting new jobs, that affect their overall mental health. One more step in understanding how the brain, biology, and hormones affect the way teens interact online with peers.

The researchers say it’s important to understand which teens have the highest risk of struggling mentally due to social media use and pinpointing the developmental and biological changes that take place is a start.

Sources:

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, and Iberville parishes included in advisory.
Flash Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge parishes
LPSO Fugitive
WANTED: LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect
Detectives with BRPD are attempting to identify suspects involved in an alleged early morning...
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle and several debit cards were...
Deputies search for suspect in alleged burglary at College Drive Walmart