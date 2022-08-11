School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish.

According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened Wednesday morning on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish. For reasons still under investigation, Hornsby crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into another vehicle, according to authorities.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital to get treatment for moderate injuries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.