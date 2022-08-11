Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

One person injured in shooting on Gus Young Avenue Wednesday night, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe the incident happened in the area of Gus Young Avenue and N. 38th Street.

The injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, August 11
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, August 11
Indecent exposure investigation underway at LSU Lakes, police say
On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern...
ESPN+ series showcasing Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls now streaming
CATS to host job fair to fill open positions on Thursday
CATS to host job fair to fill open positions on Thursday