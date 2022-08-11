One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds.
Authorities believe the incident happened in the area of Choctaw Drive and N. 38th Street.
The injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
