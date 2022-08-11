Facebook
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe the incident happened in the area of Choctaw Drive and N. 38th Street.

The injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

