One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured after a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say authorities responded to a local hospital around 11 p.m., when a victim arrived with gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe the incident happened in the area of Choctaw Drive and N. 38th Street.

The injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

