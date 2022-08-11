Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have been on Government St. recently, you may have seen one set of signs that could be a bit confusing.

East Baton Rouge traffic and engineering is in the middle of updating traffic signals all over the city.

One of the signs we spotted says to go 20 miles per hour, and the other, 30.

Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer with the mayor’s office, told us that the sign just went up early. When we brought it to his attention, the city took one down.

Government St. is currently owned by the state and is just one roadway that will eventually be taken over by the city-parish.

“We’re spending 40 million dollars of Move BR funds to upgrade all of our traffic signals. When they’re done, they’re going to be some of the most advanced traffic signals in the entire country,” said Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer for the mayor’s office.

The city is working to connect 470 school signals to the Advanced Traffic Management Center.

For now, if you see contradictory signs in a school zone, Armstrong says your safest bet is to drive at a lower speed.

The Move BR project is 2 years in, but the city hopes to be out of this transitioning phase by the end of this year.

