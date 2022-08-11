Facebook
Man faces child porn, sexual abuse of animal, other charges

Travis Arseneault
Travis Arseneault(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested a Baton Rouge man accused of soliciting young girls over social media, possessing child porn, and more.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Travis Arseneault, 23, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 11, on six counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, five counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and three counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

The arrest warrant state Arseneault sent nude photos of himself to children through his social media accounts without their consent.

According to officials, Arseneault was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

