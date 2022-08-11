Facebook
Inside look of the new Livingston Southside campus, how you can donate supplies to students in need

A new school in Livingston Parish opened six years after the flood of 2016.
A new school in Livingston Parish opened six years after the flood of 2016.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - It’s a big week for back to school and a really big week for some students, teachers, and faculty in Livingston Parish.

This is their first week learning in the new Southside Junior High and Elementary campus. The two schools had to be torn down after the 2016 flood.

Livingston school officials are also going to “Assess the Need” and have a school supply drive. They said about 3,000 students have started this school year without the supplies they need.

They’re asking you to donate supplies on August 20 and 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at a series of locations.

You can learn more here.

