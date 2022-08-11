Indecent exposure investigation underway at LSU Lakes, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reports they are investigating at least two incidents of men behaving inappropriately near the LSU Lakes.

On the Nextdoor app, a post was made referring to an incident that happened in the Stanford Avenue area, near South Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.

The post stated a person reportedly exposed himself and allegedly grabbed someone walking near the lakes on the backside.

Police are working to identify possible suspects.

If you know anything that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.