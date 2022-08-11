ESPN+ series showcasing Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls now streaming

Facebook
On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of 'Why Not Us: Southern Dance.'
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Fabulous Southern University Dancing Dolls are preparing to break the internet with a brand new series now streaming on ESPN+.

‘Why Not Us: Southern Dance’ dropped Thursday, Aug. 11 on the video streaming service.

The exclusive, eight-episode ESPN+ Original will give fans and supporters a behind-the-scenes look into the legacy of the Dancing Dolls.

NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul served as the Executive Producer of the show.

Why Not Us: Southern Dance, is the third season of the Why Not Us series, which highlights the experiences and sometimes challenges of an HBCU athletic program.

On Friday, July 1 there was a panel and screening of the show during the Essence Music Festival featuring Chris Paul, several of the Dancing Dolls along with their coach, Dr. Akai Smith.

