EFSO Deputies Train for active shootings

Law enforcement agents undergo training for active shooter situations.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office puts deputies through extensive training to handle active shooters.

East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office deputies are going through active shooter training. “Under the circumstances that is happening across the country, this type of training is very important and it is very important to repeat and do it regularly,” says Sheriff Jeff Travis. The sheriff’s office has struggled to fund extensive training courses like this one, but are now prioritizing training for all deputies in response to mass shootings around the country.

Deputy Sheriff Donald Payne believes this class will also help him when patrolling schools. “Especially, as the SROs, position in East Feliciana there is a good chance that we’re going to be the only officer there. So, this extra training gives us tools and other techniques that we can use in those solutions.”

In addition to training, the sheriff’s office is also increasing their supply of response weapons. “We talked earlier today about recognizing, that we didn’t really have enough rifles that we feel is efficient to deal with these things. Sometimes, it’s difficult working in a sheriff’s office like I have, where we’re the lowest tax mileage in the state,” adds Travis.

Despite the challenges, the sheriff’s office is making sure training is at the top of their list so deputies can better protect the public and themselves. “We did some additional training besides active shooters, for some new programs that we are putting in our parish in East Feliciana. One of them is a proactive criminal patrol, if you will, where we put extra deputies out,” explains Travis.

As far as beefing up their arms, the sheriff’s office have secured enough funding to initiate at patrol rifle program. They say by October patrol deputies, school resource officers and detectives will eb armed properly with new equipment.

