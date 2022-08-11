Facebook
EBRPSS Supt. Dr. Sito Narcisse gives ‘State of the Schools’ address

EBRPSS Supt. Dr. Sito Narcisse
EBRPSS Supt. Dr. Sito Narcisse(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge School System Supt. Dr. Sito Narcisse gave his “State of the Schools” address at the Louisiana Arts and Science Museum on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Those who attended got a chance to hear about the plans for the upcoming year, including initiatives that are happening district-wide.

Narcisse said moving forward, people can expect bold initiatives that steer away from tradition and will be based on years of research.

