Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery.

Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane.

The vehicle used to flee the scene was also captured.

If you can help identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

