Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects

Detectives with BRPD are attempting to identify suspects involved in an alleged early morning...
Detectives with BRPD are attempting to identify suspects involved in an alleged early morning robbery.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery.

Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane.

The vehicle used to flee the scene was also captured.

The vehicle the alleged suspects used to flee the scene was also captured.
The vehicle the alleged suspects used to flee the scene was also captured.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you can help identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 11
Stormy pattern continues with locally heavy rain
If there’s one thing long-time Donaldsonville resident Kurt Mitchell isn’t used to, it’s the...
Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings
Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings
Street racing off of College Drive
EBR Metro Council approves new penalties for stunt drivers and spectators