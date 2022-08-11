Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies search for suspect connected to alleged burglary incident at College Drive Walmart

According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle and several debit cards were...
According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle and several debit cards were used for more than $1,000.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to identify a burglary suspect involved in an alleged incident that took place at Walmart located on College Drive.

According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle and several debit cards were used for more than $1,000.

Anyone with information relating to the suspect can contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
P-EBT Louisiana
Child Care P-EBT available

Latest News

Detectives with BRPD are attempting to identify suspects involved in an alleged early morning...
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 11
Stormy pattern continues with locally heavy rain
If there’s one thing long-time Donaldsonville resident Kurt Mitchell isn’t used to, it’s the...
Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings
Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings