Deputies search for suspect connected to alleged burglary incident at College Drive Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to identify a burglary suspect involved in an alleged incident that took place at Walmart located on College Drive.

According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle and several debit cards were used for more than $1,000.

Anyone with information relating to the suspect can contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

