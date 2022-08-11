Deputies search for suspect connected to alleged burglary incident at College Drive Walmart
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to identify a burglary suspect involved in an alleged incident that took place at Walmart located on College Drive.
According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle and several debit cards were used for more than $1,000.
Anyone with information relating to the suspect can contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.