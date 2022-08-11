BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the name states, this is indeed a regal recipe. Although Crabmeat Imperial was quite in vogue back in the 50s and 60s, it has somewhat fell out of favor over the last few years. I certainly have no explanation for it because this is truly a great recipe that adapts well with any seafood or combination of seafood. It certainly will bring your tailgating party to a new level!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat

¼ pound unsalted butter

¼ cup minced red onion

¼ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

3 tbsps flour

1 cup shellfish stock or water

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tbsps dry sherry

2 tbsps lemon juice

1½ tsps Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp Chesapeake Bay® seasoning

1½ cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs, divided

1 tsp dry mustard

¼ cup heavy duty mayonnaise

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp chopped tarragon

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease six individual serving-sized ramekins or an au gratin dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Gently pick through crabmeat, taking care not to break lumps, and discard any shells or cartilage. Set aside. In 2-quart saucepot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring frequently. Whisk in flour and blend well until a white roux is achieved. Add stock and heavy whipping cream, bring to a boil then reduce to a low simmer. Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring constantly until slightly thickened. Add sherry, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and Chesapeake Bay® seasoning, stirring to mix well. Remove from fire and slowly add in half of bread crumbs and crabmeat. Carefully stir in dry mustard and mayonnaise then season to taste using salt, black pepper, granulated garlic and cayenne pepper. Add tarragon, green onions and parsley, stirring gently to mix. Spoon mixture into prepared ramekins or au gratin dish then place on a baking sheet. Sprinkle remaining bread crumbs evenly over each ramekin. Bake 20–25 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbling. Remove from oven and serve hot with toasted French bread or garlic croutons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.