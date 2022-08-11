Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 11, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, August 11, 2022:

Low-lying areas and those with poor drainage are under the threat of flooding over the next couple of days. Jay Grymes will have the full weather forecast.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he’s already excited to advertise new salaries for his officers on recruiting brochures. And he’s hoping the raises will help retain and recruit new officers. Miranda Thomas has the follow-up story.

The East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office is putting deputies through extensive training to handle active shooters. Breanne Bizette got to see some of it for a report.

Driving down Government Street in Baton Rouge, you may still see signs of blight in front of worn-down buildings. According to business owners, that’s not going to last much longer on some blocks. Kellie Sanchez has the story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.