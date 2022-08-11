2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Sharks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the home stretch of Sportsline Summer Camp with scrimmages coming up soon but visits continue with a stop at Mentorship Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The Sharks are led by Keith Woods and it’s not exactly a back-to-the-drawing board scenario but his team didn’t have the playoff dream season of three years ago.

And the Sharks have lots of young players trying to fill holes left by departing experienced ones.

The COVID year was a very limited schedule, and last year, they fell short again. But Woods still preaches this program can get back to the excitement of 2019 when it broke through and shocked lots of fans and opponents.

