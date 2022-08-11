Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Sharks

It’s the home stretch of Sportsline Summer Camp with scrimmages coming up soon but visits continue with a stop at Mentorship Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the home stretch of Sportsline Summer Camp with scrimmages coming up soon but visits continue with a stop at Mentorship Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The Sharks are led by Keith Woods and it’s not exactly a back-to-the-drawing board scenario but his team didn’t have the playoff dream season of three years ago.

And the Sharks have lots of young players trying to fill holes left by departing experienced ones.

The COVID year was a very limited schedule, and last year, they fell short again. But Woods still preaches this program can get back to the excitement of 2019 when it broke through and shocked lots of fans and opponents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Sportsline Summer Camp
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Sharks
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins (1)
Woodlawn 4-star QB Rickie Collins commits to LSU
LSU WR Malik Nabers looks to pick up where he left off last season
LSU DE BJ Ojulari ready to wear No. 18