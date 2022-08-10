Superintendent of EBR Schools to deliver “State of the Schools” address
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is expected to deliver the “State of the Schools” address on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Dr. Sito Narcisse will provide information about the upcoming school year, according to school officials.
In addition, Narcisse plans to share details on initiatives taking place across the district.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will take place at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum (LASM) located at 100 S. River Road.
