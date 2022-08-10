Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Superintendent of EBR Schools to deliver “State of the Schools” address

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will take place at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum...
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will take place at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum (LASM) located at 100 S. River Road.(EBR Schools)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is expected to deliver the “State of the Schools” address on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP.

Dr. Sito Narcisse will provide information about the upcoming school year, according to school officials.

In addition, Narcisse plans to share details on initiatives taking place across the district.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will take place at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum (LASM) located at 100 S. River Road.

RELATED LINKS
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school
Expect heavy traffic for the first day of school
Troopers urge La. drivers to exercise caution as schools resume
Southside Junior High and Elementary greet students with new campus
What parents need to know for another busy back-to-school day in the Capital City
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

A new school in Livingston Parish opened six years after the flood of 2016.
Southside Junior High and Elementary greet students with new campus
A woman who was inspired by the freedom schools of the civil rights are, has created what she...
School hopes to change how we learn, teach
What parents need to know for another busy back-to-school day in the Capital City
It's the end of summer for a few districts in the capital area as students, teachers, and...
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school