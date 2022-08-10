Southern WRs hungry to prove themselves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Southern head coach Eric Dooley is counting on a tempo from his offense that will leave opposing defenses struggling to keep up.

The Jaguar wide receivers will try to leave those defenders in the dust.

Probably no position group on this Southern team has gone through more turnover than the wide receivers. Zachary’s Chandler Whitfield is the only receiver who played significantly for the team last season. The rest of the unit is a mix of transfers and young guys. There may not be much Jaguar experience in the room but there are plenty of hungry contestants.

After initially playing their college ball in the state of Texas, a couple of receivers have returned to the boot to play in front of their peers. Opelousas native August Pitre transferred in from Rice University and Scotlandville’s Reggie King actually played at Prairie View last year under Dooley and wide receivers coach Devin Fosselman.

