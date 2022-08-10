Six-month development moratorium proposed for East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last week heavy rain caused road flooding in Baton Rouge, including right outside the Walk On’s on Burbank Drive, where Dustin Loveless is general manager.

“It really hurts our business too. And last week when it flooded, I mean people stayed away because they knew they couldn’t get to us or didn’t want to get trapped, so it doesn’t help,” Loveless said.

Preventing storm water from impacting homes and businesses is why East Baton Rouge metro council members are discussing extending the development moratorium six more months.

“This moratorium was put in place for a year, we want to extend it another six months so that they understand what the rules are while we evaluate some additional policy proposals and if we put into place some changes to how we develop, we want to give them some time to adapt to that,” Rowdy Gaudet, district 3 council member, said.

Gaudet said they have yet to receive any policy proposals related to the storm water master plan.

“Started a stormwater master plan a couple of years ago and they hired contractors to come in literally, it is looking for parish wide at all of our watersheds. How our water flows in the parish and the best ways that we as a parish can maintain it, improve it and how we should develop going forward,” Gaudet said.

Loveless said council members need to pay more attention to how developments impact homes and businesses already here.

“It seems like there’s more and more high rises, more and more cement being poured, and the drainage and the attention to the drainage that we already have is not necessarily being paid attention to,” he said.

Gaudet said with the six-month extension, the council will be able to get feedback from the public and developers about the storm water plan.

