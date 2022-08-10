Facebook
Secretary Ardoin to unveil 2022 ‘I Voted’ sticker design

(WAFB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will unveil the commissioned design for the 2022 “I Voted” sticker on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. The unveiling ceremony will be open to members of the public. The artwork for this year’s sticker is entitled “Louisiana State of Mind,” and was created by Jefferson Parish artist Becky Fos, who will also be in attendance at the unveiling.

“We are extremely grateful to Ms. Fos for creating this beautiful work of art to grace this year’s ‘I Voted’ sticker. Louisiana voters are passionate about their stickers, and we wanted to ensure that this design was unique to our state and as colorful as the citizens we represent,” Ardoin said.

Fos said she was honored to create the sticker design and was excited to have her work viewed by voters across the state. She also hopes that the design will help increase voter turnout and broaden her Happy Artist brand.

“I couldn’t wait to turn 18 so that I could exercise my right to vote! To be commissioned to create the ‘I Voted’ sticker artwork is a huge compliment to me and a dream come true,” Fos said.

Voters will receive the stickers when they vote at the polls for the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election and the Dec. 10 Congressional General Election. Ardoin is encouraging voters to check their voter registration and make any necessary updates before the midterm elections by logging into the GeauxVote online voter portal at voterportal.sos.la.gov.

