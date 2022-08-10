Facebook
Police seize trunkload of promethazine during traffic stop

Bottles of promethazine located during traffic stop
Bottles of promethazine located during traffic stop(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police confiscated a trunk full of promethazine during a traffic stop last week on East I-10 near Dalrymple.

According to BRPD, police searched a vehicle during the stop and found 720 bottles of promethazine.

Everyone in the vehicle was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

They are being charged for sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

