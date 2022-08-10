More rain ahead, could be heavy at times

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances climb even higher today as an upper-low and associated weak tropical wave move across the area. Showers and t-storms may get somewhat of an earlier start, but the bulk of the activity is still expected to hold off until afternoon.

Set today’s rain chances around 70%, with highs topping out around 90 degrees.

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is highlighting the potential for locally heavy rain, posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding for just about all of our area.

The song remains the same on Thursday and rains could even get another added boost as a weak cold front approaches from the north. Rain chances will run 70%-80%, with the clouds and rainfall helping to keep highs in the upper 80s. Locally heavy rain will continue to be a concern, and the WPC has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted for tomorrow, although I think we could see an upgrade to a 2/4 risk for parts of our area.

We will see at least one more day of elevated rain chances on Friday before things try to slowly transition back to normal over the weekend. With Friday’s rain chances hovering around 70%, we should squeeze out one more day with highs in the upper 80s. But we’ll continue to monitor rain amounts, with the WPC posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding.

Storms should become more scattered in nature over the weekend as drier air attempts to move in from the north. There are still some questions on how far south the drier air will progress, but for now, I’ve got Saturday’s rain chances at 50% or so, diminishing to around 40% on Sunday.

Rain totals over the next 7 days are expected to average 1″ to 3″ across the area, but locally higher totals are just about a certainty. Any heavier storms will be capable of producing that amount of rain over the course of a few hours.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave located between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Development chances remain at 30% over the next 5 days and even if any development were to occur, conditions are expected to become less favorable by the weekend as the disturbance travels farther west.

