Monkeypox vaccination event planned in Baton Rouge

Monkeypox
Monkeypox
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is planning a Monkypox event for Thursday, August 11.

The shots will be administered between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Out of the Box LGBTQ Center located at 9148 Scotland Avenue in Baton Rouge. Organizers say people do not need to register ahead of time. However, paperwork will need to be completed.

As of Wednesday, August 10, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 92 total infections in the state. The vast majority of the cases were reported in the New Orleans area. However, officials say there are likely more undiagnosed cases in Louisiana.

Health officials say Monkeypox is spread in several ways. Most often, a person is infected through direct contact with a rash or sore of someone who has the virus. However, Monkeypox can also spread through contact with clothing or bedding.

Symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, headaches, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on a person’s body.

