Man charged with numerous counts of child porn taught in EBR schools, officials say

An investigation has led to the arrest of a man accused of distributing child pornography.
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An investigation has led to the arrest of an educator accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Brandon John Short, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

EBRSO reports that this arrest was the result of a joint investigation between their office, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, and the Louisiana State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials booked Short into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed that Short was hired on August 2, 2021.

School officials say upon that employment, his background check and fingerprints were cleared on August 5, 2021.

Short was placed on administrative leave on August 5, 2022.

According to the school system, Short was “assigned as an itinerant teacher” at Ryan Elementary School.

