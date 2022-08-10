Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man accused of selling drugs while holding infant arrested; Fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized

Preston Kinchen.
Preston Kinchen.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of selling drugs while holding an infant.

The EBRSO Narcotics Division conducted an investigation that lasted several weeks into drug distribution activities being conducted by Preston Kinchen, also known as “Wild Side Magi.”

During the investigation, deputies reportedly conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from Kinchen.

According to law enforcement, one of the drug transactions took place while Kinchen was holding his one-year-old child.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, EBRSO Narcotics, with the help of EBRSO Intel and K-9 took Kinchen into custody and simultaneously executed both search warrants in the parking lot of 4548 Tigerland Ave.

The following items were seized as a result:

  • 1 kilogram (36 ounces) of Fentanyl (Approx. street value $70,000)
  • 3.4 ounces of Powder Cocaine (Approx. street value $3,400)
  • 1 ounce of Crack Cocaine (Approx. street value $1,200)
  • 2 ounces of Methamphetamine
  • 7 ounces of Marijuana
  • 4 grams of amphetamine powder
  • 22 packs of THC Edibles
  • Rossi 38 Special Revolver
  • Glock .40 Handgun
  • Norico AK-47 rifle
  • Winchester 20 gauge shotgun
  • Spikes AR-15 rifle
  • 2 drum style high capacity magazines and approx. 800 rounds of ammo
  • $18,758 (pending seizure)
  • 2016 GMC Denali truck (pending seizure)

Kinchen is facing several charges including:

  • Dist. of Fentanyl (2 counts)/(Affidavit Warrant)
  • Dist. of Cocaine (2 counts)/(Affidavit Warrant)
  • Illegal Use or Sale of Narcotics in the Presence of a Juvenile (Affidavit Warrant)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Crack Cocaine)
  • PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
  • Poss. of a Firearm with DRUGS
  • Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Poss. of CDS in the Presence of a Juvenile
  • Child Desertion
  • Cruelty to Juvenile (14:93A(3)/Felony)(2 counts)

DCFS was notified and the child released to a family member, deputies say.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

Brandon Short
Man charged with numerous counts of child porn taught in EBR schools, officials say
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, August 10
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, August 10
Heart monitor.
Stopping Aortic Aneurysm with heart mapping
Port Allen High School
Big year ahead for West Baton Rouge Schools