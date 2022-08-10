Facebook
LSU WR Malik Nabers looks to pick up where he left off last season

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In addition to LSU’s deep defensive line, the Tigers are pretty stacked at wide receiver, too, and one of those is Malik Nabers, who was named Freshman All-SEC last season.

Nabers really found his stride during the final games of his freshman season, including a 143-yard performance against UL-Monroe in Tiger Stadium.

He and the other pass catchers in the receiver room hope they can send almost any combination of LSU wideouts into the game and the job will get done.

Nabers almost seems to be a guy of two personalities. There’s the soft spoken and respectful guy during interviews. Then, there’s the guy who gets on the field and is much more demonstrative, with a lot more to say.

