LDH issues public health notice after 14,000 gallons of oil spill into Terrebonne Bay

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is warning residents participating in recreational activities in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana and the Lake Pelto area to be cautious after around 14,000 gallons of oil spilled from a Hilcorp facility Monday, Aug. 8.

Officials say an oil tank platform “experienced structural failure,” which caused a tank to fall into the water and spill the oil at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility. Hilcorp estimates around 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into the water.

The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La. (United States Coast Guard)

An organization has been hired to remove the oil.

A claims line for people affected by the spill has been set up at 281-486-5511.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Louisiana Department of Health issued a public health notice due to the oil spill.

State health officials say people engaging in recreational activities in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area need to be aware of the oil spill and take the following precautions:

Do not go into areas restricted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Avoid entering areas where oil can be seen or smelled. If you see or smell oil, leave the area right away.

Do not fish in areas with visible oil sheens or slicks. The most prudent action is not to consume dead fish, fish with oily residue or a petroleum odor and fish harvested directly from the oil spill-affected waters.

Avoid direct skin contact with oil, oil-contaminated water (for example: swimming, skiing, recreational boating) and sediments (for example: hoisting your anchor). If you get oil on your skin, wash it off with soap and water.

Do not drive your vessel through slicks or sheens.

Young children, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, and individuals with underlying respiratory conditions should avoid the area.

Restrict pets from entering oil-contaminated areas.

Prevent heat stress: drink lots of water; wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing and a hat; and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Clean up of the oil spill and environmental monitoring will continue.

If conditions change, the U.S. Coast Guard may adjust access to the area and announce other restrictions in the future.

