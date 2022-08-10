Murder indictment handed down in killing streamed on Instagram
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has returned an indictment formally charging a man with murder and other crimes.
Earl Lee Johnson, 35, is accused of killing Janice David, 34, on April 18. Authorities said a portion of an attack on her was streamed live on social media.
The victim’s body was found in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business.
The grand jury handed down the indictment with the following offenses for Johnson:
- Count 1: First-degree murder of Janice David
- Count 2: Second-degree kidnapping of Janice David
- Count 3: Obstruction of justice in the homicide investigation of Janice David
- Count 4: Unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety or publicity
- Count 5: Theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than $25,000
- Count 6: Aggravated flight from an officer
