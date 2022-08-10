Facebook
Murder indictment handed down in killing streamed on Instagram

Earl Johnson Jr.
Earl Johnson Jr.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has returned an indictment formally charging a man with murder and other crimes.

Earl Lee Johnson, 35, is accused of killing Janice David, 34, on April 18. Authorities said a portion of an attack on her was streamed live on social media.

The victim’s body was found in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business.

The grand jury handed down the indictment with the following offenses for Johnson:

  • Count 1: First-degree murder of Janice David
  • Count 2: Second-degree kidnapping of Janice David
  • Count 3: Obstruction of justice in the homicide investigation of Janice David
  • Count 4: Unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety or publicity
  • Count 5: Theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than $25,000
  • Count 6: Aggravated flight from an officer
The man accused of gruesomely killing a woman and streaming it on Facebook Live was released from prison just weeks before the attack.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

