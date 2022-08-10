FBI hopes to raise awareness about cybersecurity threats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The FBI New Orleans office is launching a new campaign to focus on making businesses and other groups aware of growing cybersecurity threats.

The campaign will include social media, presentations to groups, and more. Those groups include the oil and gas industry, universities, colleges, and small businesses.

The FBI says ransomware is one of the largest threats facing groups. The attack involves malicious software and demands a ransom payment for data to be unlocked.

The agency encourages organizations to partner with the New Orleans office before a cybersecurity attack occurs. The FBI also says groups that have been attacked can contact the agency by calling 504-816-3000 or visiting the website tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI released the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of a cyberattack:

Update and patch operating systems and software.

Implement robust access controls, especially for privileged users.

Monitor security logs.

Audit trusted third parties or others with access to systems and sensitive data.

Require personnel to choose a strong, unique password for each account and use multifactor authentication for as many services as possible. Passwords should be changed regularly.

Educate personnel about phishing schemes to highlight the risks of clicking on suspicious links, opening suspicious attachments, and visiting suspicious websites.

Keep offline backups of data, and regularly test backup and restoration capabilities. Ensure all backup data is encrypted and immutable.

Develop a cybersecurity incident response plan that includes the FBI. If compromised, contact the FBI immediately.

If you believe someone has compromised your systems, beware of signs of compromises such as broken passwords, myriad pop-ups, slow-running devices, altered system settings, or unexplained online activity.

