EBR Metro Council approves pay raise for police officers, firefighters, city-parish employees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City-Parish employees of Baton Rouge will be getting a raise starting on September 10.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved the resolution by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome at their meeting on Wednesday night.

This includes a raise 7% raise for Baton Rouge Police Officers and a 5% pay raise for Baton Rouge firefighters.

Below is a breakdown of the amended 2022 Pay Plan:

Regular Classified and Unclassified Civil Service Pay Plan Increase (5%)

All Classified and Unclassified Civil Service Classifications (5% Across-the-board Increase for all Classified and Unclassified Employees)

Municipal Fire Pay Plan Increase (5%)

All Municipal Fire Classifications (5% Across-the-board increase for the entire Municipal Fire Pay Plan)

Municipal Police Pay Plan Increase (7%)

All Municipal Police Classifications (7% Across-the-board increase for the entire Municipal Police Pay Plan).

“What we’re asking for, we don’t want to be rich, none of us took this job to be rich, we came here to be public servants,” said one member of the Baton Rouge Police Union to the council.

“To be able to give a raise like this without going to the voters and asking for more tax dollars, especially during some difficult times right now. So, I want to thank the mayor and the finance office for working on this efficiency in pay,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.

“Every one of them deserves to make a living so they can pay their bills and maintain their dignity. And it will be my continuous goal to make this happen,” said Mayor-President Broome to members of the Metro Council.

There will be no new taxes to make this pay plan work.

To read the full legislation, click here: http://hdlegisuite.brgov.com/attachments/2022/legislation_A2FE93BD.pdf

This is a developing story, WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ with have more on 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.