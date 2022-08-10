Facebook
Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street.

“Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage,” explains Scott.

A flash flood in 2019 and a heavy rainstorm last week have the couple thinking their dream house is now becoming a money pit.

“I like panic, I mean we worry, it’s going to get water in the house again, not knowing what tomorrow is going to be like. If we are going to have to worry about losing stuff again or furniture because we just replaced everything in here. All of this is new, new furniture and everything,” adds Scott.

Around eight inches of water filled the Brownings’ house during the flash flood in 2019. They replaced the damaged floors and walls.

Just last week, heavy rains sent water into their kitchen, den, and one bedroom, causing the floors to buckle once again. It has made it hard for Lori to get around the house, even with the use of her crutch.

“It affects us emotionally and stressfully because my wife being with her disability. It’s hard for her to get in and out. We have to get help to get her in, and it’s very concerning,” says Scott.

Besides the house taking in water, the Brownings say their carport regularly floods, along with their street. They suspect the street drains or the canal behind their neighborhood is to blame.

“I would like to see some help, I mean being like I said with my wife having a disability. We are living here as concerned citizens, and we are working hard to put our home together. We would like to see some help, I mean something finally getting done around here,” says Scott.

WAFB did reach out to the Denham Springs Mayor’s Office. They say this is one of the spots in the city that continues to flood. Right now, they do not have a clear solution to stop the flooding, but they are aware of the issue and trying to figure out the next step.

