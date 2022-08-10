Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 10, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Wednesday, August 10:

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge Parish for a few hours, as heavy rain fell in some spots. Jay Grymes tells you what to expect for the rest of the evening and week. CLICK HERE for more.

East Baton Rouge Parish has proposed a six-month moratorium extension on new development. Kellie Sanchez speaks with a business owner affected by recent flooding. CLICK HERE for more.

The home of a Denham Springs couple has flooded multiple times, even after a thunderstorm. Breanne Bizette spoke to the couple and reached out for answers on a solution. CLICK HERE for more.

