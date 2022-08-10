Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, August 15, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo plans to begin selling tickets for the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo event.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, August 7, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brew at the Zoo is open to adults 21 years and older. General admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets are $100. All proceeds go toward supporting the zoo and conservation efforts.

The zoo says the event has been sold out for the past seven years. Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on August 15. Click here for more details.

This year’s event will feature more than 200 craft beers along with live music and food samplings. The beers come from local, regional, and national breweries. Every guest will also receive a complimentary Brew at the Zoo tasking cup with a lanyard.

