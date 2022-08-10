Facebook
Big year ahead for West Baton Rouge Schools

Port Allen High School
Port Allen High School(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students, teachers and many of you parents are still adjusting to the new school schedule this week. The same goes for leaders in West Baton Rouge Schools, who are welcoming students as Superintendent Wes Watts retires.

David Corona will be the interim superintendent for the next 10 months.

