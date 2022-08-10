Bengals new stadium name sparks Burrow-themed shirt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals new stadium name already has a nickname, “PayJoe Stadium.”

In the hours following Tuesday’s announcement that Paul Brown Stadium was no more, Cincinnati sports radio host Mo Egger said the Bengals might as well call it “PayJoe Stadium.”

Not missing a chance to jump on the opportunity, Cincy Shirts wasted no time in rolling out “PayJoe Stadium” shirts.

As quoted by @moegger, we're "Just gonna call it PayJoe Stadium because that's all that matters." 🤑 #WHODEY



Shirt is $20 until we gotta "Pay Joe." Get it online at https://t.co/KwhjOr1r5t or in-stores at all 3 Cincy Shirts' retail locations. #RuletheJungle #PayJoe #Bengals pic.twitter.com/tN6AGV9KgW — Cincy Shirts (@CincyShirts) August 10, 2022

The shirts are available online and in-store for $20.

